La Crosse man dead after Winona County crash

A La Crosse man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Nov. 29 in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Laval Robinson died after his westbound vehicle on Interstate 90 crossed the median, rolled into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle driven by Alexis Taylor Poff, 18, La Crosse.

Robinson, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poff and an 18-year-old passenger in her vehicle were uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

