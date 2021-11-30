La Crosse man dead after Winona County crash

A La Crosse man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Nov. 29 in Winona County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Laval Robinson died after his westbound vehicle on Interstate 90 crossed the median, rolled into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle driven by Alexis Taylor Poff, 18, La Crosse.
Robinson, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Poff and an 18-year-old passenger in her vehicle were uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
