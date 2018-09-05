A La Crosse man is facing marijuana charges after he and his longtime girlfriend were shot at Tuesday on the city’s South Side.
Jamaal A. Cox-Bey, 38, of 823 King St. was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver THC between 2,500 and 12,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping, all as a repeater.
Cox-Bey and his girlfriend were returning to their King Street home early Tuesday when someone fired four or five 9 mm shots into the home, hitting the woman in the leg as she ran away, police said. Tri-State Ambulance Service took the woman to Mayo Clinic Health System for medical attention.
Cox-Bey was found in the bedroom he shared with the woman, holding on to a .40 caliber Glock pistol, which he said he intended to use for protection from the shooter. He handed it over to officers and was taken to the La Crosse Police Department for questioning, but he declined to speak to officers without an attorney present.
La Crosse police officers found four bullet holes in the front door. While walking through the residence, they also found a switchblade, ammo for the .40 caliber pistol, $505 in currency, several small baggies with marijuana and a digital scale in plain view in the bedroom Cox-Bey shared with the woman.
Cox-Bey, who has eight open cases in the county for charges including possession of marijuana, bail jumping and disorderly conduct, and another in Monroe County, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no contact with the woman or the home on King Street.
8 open cases and this clown is out! Why no weapons charges, they are appropriate when charged with running a drug trafficking place.
