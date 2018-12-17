Try 1 month for 99¢

A 71-year-old La Crosse man died Friday evening after he was hit by a car on Mormon Coulee Road, on La Crosse's South Side.

A vehicle driven by 19-year-old La Crosse resident Brianna Allen struck William J. Smutny at 3643 Mormon Coulee Road. Surveillance video showed Smutny crossing the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk, and Allen said she didn't see him, according to a La Crosse Police Department press release.

Smutny was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, where he died. 

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

