A 71-year-old La Crosse man died Friday evening after he was hit by a car on Mormon Coulee Road, on La Crosse's South Side.
A vehicle driven by 19-year-old La Crosse resident Brianna Allen struck William J. Smutny at 3643 Mormon Coulee Road. Surveillance video showed Smutny crossing the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk, and Allen said she didn't see him, according to a La Crosse Police Department press release.
Smutny was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, where he died.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.