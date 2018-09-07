A La Crosse man was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 44 days in jail, with time served, followed by a three-year term of supervised release and a fine of $2,000 for transporting illegally taken wildlife across state lines.
Markos Diderrich, 28, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Madison to a felony Lacey Act violation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Diderrich admitted that he took four Blanding’s turtles from the Weaver Dunes site in Minnesota on May 29, 2016, to La Crosse. He then traded the turtles, a threatened species, for four spotted turtles from a commercial reptile dealer in Tampa, Fla., and shipped the turtles via FedEx on June 1, 2016.
He also said he tried to obtain two more Blanding’s turtles from Weaver Dunes on June 5, 2016, when he was caught by a bystander, who reported Diderrich to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.
Diderrich also was charged with illegally taking and selling Eastern tiger salamanders and blue-spotted salamanders without the proper permits in Wisconsin.
The charges against Diderrich were investigated by agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
