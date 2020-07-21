La Crosse man hopeful to raise $20,000 for local nonprofits by catching musky

"I really think New Horizons does incredible work," Nuttleman said, who's been with the group for three years.

"When I first started here I didn't realize how much they do. You think it's just a shelter, but it's way more than a shelter," she said.

"It does so much behind the scenes, if you will, kind of behind the dark corners of our community that people probably don't want to look at," Nuttleman said. "It's a nonprofit that isn't dogs or puppies, so it's hard to capture people's hearts with something that is just kind of ugly."

In addition, the Mobile Meals, Gateway Area Council, La Crosse Public Education Foundation and the Family and Children's Center will each receive at least $1,000 from the project.

Louis, who owns Designing Jewelers and River City Gold and Silver, said that living in La Crosse has shown him how impactful giving back to the community can be.

"I've been one who's been involved with many nonprofits in town my whole life. I just believe in giving back," he said. "I've been here 38 years now, and I've just been absorbed in the community, a part of the community."