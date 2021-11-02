La Crosse man indicted on federal drug charges

A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted in federal court for drug crimes.

Corey J. Stern was charged Oct. 13 with three counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment charges that Stern distributed methamphetamine twice in August 2020 and once in January 2021 and that he possessed 50 grams or more June 3, 2021.

The indictment was unsealed following Stern’s transfer to federal custody Monday in Madison, where he made his initial appearance. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

If convicted, Stern faces up to 65 years in prison.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse, Mauston and town of Campbell police departments; Wisconsin State Patrol; Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anders is handling the prosecution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.