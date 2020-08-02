You have permission to edit this article.
La Crosse man injured in Vernon wreck
La Crosse man injured in Vernon wreck

Precarious perch

A La Crosse man was injured when his vehicle ended up in a construction zone in Vernon County early Saturday.

 Contributed photo

A La Crosse man was injured early Saturday when his vehicle ended up in a construction zone in Vernon County.

Kao Vang, 54, was driving on Hwy. 35 south of Hwy. 162 about 6 a.m. after his car had gone around a road-closed sign and wounded up in a construction area, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle struck a pile of gravel, overturned, then flipped onto its wheels before coming to rest atop a pile of cement forms.

He was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Assisting at the scene were the Stoddard Fire Department and First Responders and Tri State Ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate.

