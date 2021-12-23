La Crosse man is lucky twice with Wisconsin Lottery

John Muenzenberger of La Crosse is no stranger to winning Wisconsin Lottery prizes.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, John and his wife attended the Green Bay Packers game on behalf of the Wisconsin Lottery’s Packers Bonus Drawing that was held last March. John’s wife was one of 95 winners of a Packers MVP Tailgate Party, which included game tickets to the Festival Foods MVP Deck and other prizes.

Traveling home the next day, John purchased a $30,000 top prize-winning Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch ticket from Kwik Trip in Merrill.

Realizing they had a big winner on their hands, John and his wife detoured to the Lottery headquarters in Madison to claim their winnings.

“I feel blessed, this came at a very good time,” says John.

Coming up in March 2022, Lottery players have a chance to win two Packers season tickets for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and 195 other Packers prizes by entering the 2021 Packers Bonus Drawing.

All non-winning, limited edition 2021 Packers scratch tickets are eligible as entries in that bonus drawing. Entries for the Packers Bonus Drawing must be received through U.S. mail by February, 22, 2022. Winners will be announced March 3, 2022.

The overall odds of winning a prize from the Naughty or Nice Crossword game is 1:3.5. The odds of winning the $30,000 top prize are 1:480,000. There are no top prizes remaining in the game.

Odds of winning a Packers Bonus Drawing prize depend on number of entries received; average of 66,000 per year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0