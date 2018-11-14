NEILLSVILE — A La Crosse man was killed Friday in a crash in the Clark County town of Dewhurst.
According to a news release from the Clark County sheriff's office:
The department received a report of a crash at 4:47 p.m. Friday at the intersections of Hwys. 95 and J.
A Jeep, driven by Brian Wieman, 54, was northbound on Hwy. J and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Hwy. 95. The Jeep entered the intersection, pulling in front of a milk truck driven by Brandon Doebbert, 22, of Trempealeau. The milk truck struck the Jeep, rolling it onto its roof. The milk truck continued, striking a road sign and stopping in the ditch.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and wearing seat belts.
