La Crosse man on three felony bonds charged with setting off fire alarm

A La Crosse man identified as a habitual criminal was charged Wednesday after setting off a fire alarm while armed with a weapon.
Yousef Gilali, 53, was on three felony bonds and one misdemeanor bond when he pulled a fire alarm on the Market Square parking ramp on March 8. Gilali refused to leave the ramp when officers arrived, and was in possession of a 12-inch table saw blade on a rope, according to the criminal complaint. Police assisted around 15 unsheltered individuals in leaving the ramp after the alarm was set off.
Gilali was charged with felony bail jumping, new crimes, and intentionally giving false alarm, both as a repeater.
Gilali has previous charges including disorderly conduct, battery by prisoners, sexual assault with a dangerous weapon and more.
Judge Gloria Doyle set a $500 cash bond.
