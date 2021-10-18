La Crosse mayor honors Altra's 90 years of service

In celebration of Altra’s 90-year anniversary, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds has proclaimed October 19, 2021, as Altra Federal Credit Union Recognition Day.

State charted on October 19, 1931, as Trane Employees Credit Union sponsored by 33 Trane employees, including Reuben Trane, it later became federally charted and in 2005 officially changed the name to Altra Federal Credit Union.

“It’s great to be recognized by Mayor Reynolds” said Altra President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Koenen. “Altra is proud of our history and service to members in La Crosse and throughout the Coulee Region.”

Altra serves members at 16 locations nationwide including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as inside Trane plants in New Jersey and Colorado.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0