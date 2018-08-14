La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat Tuesday announced intentions to introduce a wheel tax for the city.
The motor vehicle registration fee, also known as a local wheel tax, is proposed at $25 per vehicle and would sunset after five years under the mayor’s proposal, which he says would allow the city to catch up on street repairs.
The mayor has scheduled public hearings for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 30 in the La Crosse Common Council chambers at La Crosse City Hall in addition to the public hearing to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 during the regular Judiciary and Administration Committee meeting.
This is a developing story. Turn to Wednesday's Tribune or return to lacrossetribune.com for more information.
Kabat is delusional and grasping at straws to cover up the fact that spending in La Crosse is out of control. He will drive more residents out. If between him and Tara starting wheel taxes, which adds $81 per vehicle, think this is a good idea, it’s time to change leadership ASAP. These taxes will impact fixed and lower income groups the worst. The answer is simple, stop spending money on wants, you were elected to be stewards of taxpayer funds, not the rubber stamp for the squeaky wheel groups and your personal agendas.
If you think it will actually "sunset" after 5 years, I have a bridge to sell you.
Is it just amazing the city has $30000.00 to buy tvs for the parking ramps but no money to fix the roads!! I just can’t understand the thinking of the morons that are attempting to run this town. I for one say no more money no more taxes until the spend happy fools at city hall start to manage the waste in this towns budget!!! Every one of these spend happy fools that vote for or back all this wasteful spending must be voted out of office!!!! We as tax payers must demand these spend happy fools are responsible with our tax dollars and curb all the wasteful spending or vote them out!!!!!!!
