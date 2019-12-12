La Crosse mayor: New plan for sewage address neighbors' concerns

The city of La Crosse has offered a new compromise in a proposed sewage agreement sent out Thursday to four municipalities that contract with the city for wastewater treatment that would give them a say in how the plant is run and charge them for regional services.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat unveiled his plan Thursday after sending the 20-year agreements out to Onalaska, La Crescent and the towns of Shelby and Campbell. The neighboring municipalities will have until March 1 to respond.
“At this point I think we have come up with a very fair and a good method to address those concerns and make it as we take another step forward as a reason to share the cost, the benefits, the governance of a really regional service that benefits the people in this area,” Kabat said.
Kabat believes the agreement would address concerns raised by Onalaska and La Crescent a year ago, when the two municipalities began exploring the possibility of a metropolitan sewerage district.
Onalaska City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch asked for a greater say in the governance of the regional facilities and both municipalities raised concerns about Kabat’s request for a fee to cover the costs of regional services including the La Crosse Center, city of La Crosse Parking Utility, La Crosse Public Library, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry and La Crosse’s city streets.
The municipalities’ leaders argued it would be legally and fiscally impossible to pay the city directly for those services, which were determined to benefit the entire region in a study commissioned by the city in 2015.
La Crescent officials also asked for a map revision that would give the city room to grow while maintaining wastewater service.
Under the proposed agreement, La Crosse would create a technical advisory committee that would include representatives from each municipality that sends its sewage to La Crosse’s plant. That committee would work with the city’s Board of Public Works to review the budget and decide the future of the plant, which is slated for a $40 million upgrade to help meet its state and federal mandates.
La Crosse has also proposed a return on investment rate to be charged along with utility fees on users’ bills that would go toward regional services, which Kabat said would address neighboring municipalities’ concerns about the impact paying directly for services provided by La Crosse would have on their levy limits.
“We’re very confident in the legality with the allowance by the (Wisconsin Public Service Commission). This is a tried-and-true rate method that other places across the country have used,” Kabat said.
The increase would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
Expansion of neighboring communities and the corresponding increase in flowage to the wastewater plant are built into the agreement, he said.
“We are always interested in working with communities who are willing to work with us,” Kabat said. “We’re confident that once our communities see our agreements that they will feel the same.”
La Crosse has given its partners a deadline to make a decision due to the upcoming upgrade to the facility. With the scope of the project and the city’s federal funding, the upgrade needs to ramp up in spring to build the necessary infrastructure.
If communities decide against signing the agreement, they will receive a notice for disconnection, Kabat said.