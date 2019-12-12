La Crosse mayor: New plan for sewage address neighbors' concerns

The municipalities’ leaders argued it would be legally and fiscally impossible to pay the city directly for those services, which were determined to benefit the entire region in a study commissioned by the city in 2015.

La Crescent officials also asked for a map revision that would give the city room to grow while maintaining wastewater service.

Under the proposed agreement, La Crosse would create a technical advisory committee that would include representatives from each municipality that sends its sewage to La Crosse’s plant. That committee would work with the city’s Board of Public Works to review the budget and decide the future of the plant, which is slated for a $40 million upgrade to help meet its state and federal mandates.

La Crosse has also proposed a return on investment rate to be charged along with utility fees on users’ bills that would go toward regional services, which Kabat said would address neighboring municipalities’ concerns about the impact paying directly for services provided by La Crosse would have on their levy limits.

“We’re very confident in the legality with the allowance by the (Wisconsin Public Service Commission). This is a tried-and-true rate method that other places across the country have used,” Kabat said.