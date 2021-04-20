La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat: 'Thank you for the suppport'

To the people of La Crosse, thank you for your support these past eight years.

We have accomplished so much as a community and your contributions have made all the difference. My family and I are so appreciative of the kind words and well wishes we have received during my time as mayor, especially since my announcement that I would not seek a third term in office.

I reflect on my tenure with much gratitude. As I attended the events and countless interactions, witnessing the smiling faces and the many examples of grit, determination and compassion of the people who call La Crosse home – I remain forever impressed by and thankful for each of you.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and social unrest and demands for change, the expectation is to keep our community moving forward and will continue on with the next mayor and common council. Forward!

City government is well positioned to continue making significant progress on the challenges we face. The changes and improvements we made to budget priorities and operations these past eight years has set us up for on-going and future success.