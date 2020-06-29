La Crosse mayor: Time to be more assertive about COVID-19 safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Monday the city is doing everything within its authority to combat the coronavirus and he has asked the county to consider mandating face masks or create a local safer-at-home order.

“We are all very concerned about the recent uptick in case numbers and seeing the spread of the virus throughout La Crosse County. I want the public to know that we are doing everything within the city’s ability and authority to try to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kabat said.

The city of La Crosse has as many staff members as possible working from home and required all staff members to wear a face covering while in public while on duty.

While Kabat has fielded requests to mandate wearing face masks in public or create a city-specific safer-at-home order, he said the authority for that rests with local health departments.

“I believe there is local authority through the health statutes, and that rests with La Crosse County,” Kabat said. “In the meantime, we all are encouraging our residents to do the right thing by limiting travel, by social distancing, wearing masks, practicing good hygiene and avoiding groups of people outside of your household.”