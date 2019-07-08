{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat invites all to attend the upcoming "Coffee with Kabat" from 5 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St. S.

This is an opportunity to meet Mayor Kabat, learn about city business and offer your thoughts and ideas on how to improve the city. Coffee will be provided.

For more information, visit cityoflacrosse.org or call 608-789-7500.

