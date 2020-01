La Crosse residents will have a chance to chat with La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat on Monday, Jan. 27, for the next “Coffee with Kabat” event.

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in Mayor Kabat’s office, on the sixth floor of City Hall. All are welcome to bring thoughts and ideas on ways to improve the city.