La Crosse, Medary reach agreement for fire services

Kabat wasn’t concerned with the time the negotiations took.

“In 100 years, no one’s going to remember that it took us a couple extra months to figure out the details. What they’re going to realize is we have this great partnership and hopefully a station that covers that mall area. People’s quality of life and health and safety are vastly improved,” Kabat said.

La Crosse has received about 80 to 90 Medary calls each year in the two years it’s been covering the town, compared with 6,000 calls in the city of La Crosse. It was relatively simple for the city to absorb those calls, said Gilliam, and town of Medary officials heard nothing but good things about the service.

“We heard loud and clear from our residents that they were appreciating the quick response times they were getting from La Crosse,” Seidel said.

However, Medary was paying a percentage of what La Crosse residents were paying for the same fire department. Under the agreement, that amount will go up each year.

“They valued what they’re getting. Their taxes are going to incrementally go up, but you get what you pay for,” Gilliam said.