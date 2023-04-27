Residents of La Crosse and Monroe counties are experiencing greater levels of financial hardship than the state average, the 2023 ALICE Report revealed.

The newly released synopsis from the United Way of Wisconsin, in partnership with United For ALICE, reflects the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation, examining data collected in 2021. Per the report, 34% of Wisconsin’s 2.4 million households had difficulties affording necessities such as food, transportation, housing, child care and internet access, with 11% below the poverty line and 23% above the poverty threshold yet unable to pay for basic needs.

“People in Wisconsin continue to work hard to make ends meet for their families, and far too many are struggling to make that a reality,” said Charlene Mouille, United Way of Wisconsin’s executive director. “While the state of emergency has been lifted and pandemic assistance removed, the financial hardships of the COVID era remain a very real struggle — now and in the future — for over a third of Wisconsin households.”

In 2021, the cost of living in Wisconsin for a family of four was $63,324, with the federal poverty rate less than half that amount at $26,500. La Crosse County had an ALICE rate of 27% and poverty level of 12% for a 39% total of families facing hardship, up 2% from 2019. For Monroe County, 25% of households were ALICE and 10% were impoverished.

Despite the availability of pandemic assistance programs at the time of data collection, the state saw an 8% increase in households below the ALICE level, with cost of living up 16% for single adults, 13% for single seniors and 11% for a family of four. La Crosse County ALICE rates rose by 15%, with Monroe County experiencing no significant change.

Across the state, households headed by either those under age 25 or senior citizens experienced greater rates of financial adversity, as did single parent families. Racial disparities were significant, with 64% of Black households, 49% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander households and 46% of Hispanic households below the ALICE threshold compared to 32% of white and 30% of Asian households.

Financial difficulties will likely continue to increase now that supports put in place during the pandemic — including monthly Child Tax Credit payments, emergency rental assistance, the CDC eviction moratorium, Economic Impact Payments and free school meals for all students — have ceased. In tandem, cost of goods, medical debt and mental health concerns are increasing, while the state’s minimum wage level remains stagnant at $7.25 per hour.

Even when COVID-19 related financial assistance was available, two-income households with hourly wages of around $12 per adult fell 6% short of the household survival budget. Many families also reported a lack of emergency savings and delaying or missing preventative or essential health and dental care appointments.

Efforts are ongoing to address financial stresses on community and state levels, with Great Rivers United Way investing more than $1 million in 51 area programs last year. One of the organization’s strategic objectives is stabilizing household economic situations, with around $299,000 of the 2022 funding budget dedicated to this objective. The 13 entities funded include Couleecap’s skills enhancement program and supportive housing, WAFER Food Pantry, Hunger Task Force of La Crosse senior Stockbox, Families First of Monroe County and the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of La Crosse Building Financial Stability program.

In 2022, over 24,000 La Crosse County residents made some 513,000 contacts with Great Rivers United Way, and more than 3,400 Monroe County residents made over 71,000 contacts.

“Great Rivers United Way is focused on economic mobility, raising people up and out of the ALICE Threshold,” said Mary Kay Wolf, Great Rivers United Way’s executive director. “Our funding makes possible not only programs that improve the economic mobility of our neighbors and friends, but also helps ALICE bridge the gap with essentials like access to food.”

Markers of success, the United Way indicates, include decreasing the percentage of children receiving free and reduced lunches in school systems, increasing the number of households above ALICE Threshold, increasing the percentage of renters paying 30% or less of income on rent and reducing need for emergency shelter or food pantry services.

To find resources or to donate to the Great Rivers United Way, visit www.greatriversunitedway.org.