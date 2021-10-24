La Crosse motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash

At 3 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the accident. A delivery truck operated by Randy D. Jacobson, 21, of La Crosse, was traveling northbound and was starting to make a left turn into a driveway. Jacobson did not see two motorcycles that were approaching in the southbound lane. The first motorcycle swerved around Jacobson's truck, but the second motorcycle, operated by Billy J.B. Pishaw, 45, of La Crosse, struck the front driver's corner of Jacobson's vehicle. Pishaw sustained significant injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua by Tri State Ambulance.