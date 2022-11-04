La Crosse mountain bike team wraps up

Last Saturday, over 70 coaches and athletes hit the trails in Hixon Forest to wrap up their season. But they weren’t running and no balls were thrown. No, this group of varsity, junior varsity and middle school athletes were on bikes.

La Crosse has been home to a National Interscholastic Cycling Association mountain bike team since 2014, with steady growth into this ninth year. The program is run through ORA Trails and is supported by many volunteers.

2022 marked several great accomplishments for the group, which is actually made up of teams from several local area schools, including Logan, Central, Onalaska and Holmen, plus a composite team including Aquinas, Luther, Bangor and La Crescent.

Head coach Josh Shively, who has been running the team since its inception, is finally retiring. His impact has been significant, and the team has had to find multiple people to fill his shoes, including new head coach Carey Falkenberry.

The team had five seniors finish up this year. Nate Leubke, Onalaska, raced varsity after completing a full seven years on the team. He also ran cross country but didn’t miss a single mountain bike race. Chance Fuller, Bangor, completed his second year, with an oversized impact for the amount of time on the team. Fuller found himself on the podium at Nordic Mountain in fourth place after narrowly missing third. He also won the team award for Best Teammate for his support of others in practice and at the races. He hopes to return next year as a coach.

Konner Gossman, Holmen, participated in marching band but still made it to four out of the five races. Erik Moore, Logan, raced varsity and competed in four races. Soren Miner, Logan, also balanced marching band while racing varsity and was able to participate in two races.

The league has grown significantly — all 65 teams only raced together for the first race at Telemark in Cable and for the state championship at Trek Trails in Waterloo, which had over 1200 racers present. The other races were divided to better accommodate all of the athletes at smaller venues. A season highlight was the La Crosse composite team was able to secure a third overall at Nordic Mountain in mid-October.

The team has multiple notable finishes among athletes at the state championships and for the overall season. Cole Falkenberry, Central, finished fifth overall for the season out of 93 freshman male athletes. Similarly, Bethany Hale, Aquinas, was also fifth overall for the season among freshman female athletes. Jaccee Erickson, Luther, was close behind her in seventh. Bode Nesler, Central, finished fifth overall in JVIII, as a sophomore, which is NICA’s 15-mile category step before the four-lap 20-mile varsity race.

Racing isn’t the only thing the team is excelling at. There is a robust group of young women who participate in a group called GRiT, or Girls Riding Together. In addition to rides, activities at races, and other opportunities, the girls have been able to develop camaraderie and lasting friendships.

Another team opportunity is called Teen Trail Corps, or TTC, which has team members giving back to the trails community through projects, trail building, clean ups and more. Team members also participate in fundraisers throughout the year, as the team is not funded by a school or booster club, instead relying on team dues and donations to operate. If you are interested, you can donate through oratrails.org/donate and mention the team.

Above all, the mountain bike team is a great opportunity for any student who loves to ride a bike. There is no "bench," and no one sits out. Everyone can participate as much as they’d like — many athletes balance other commitments with work and activities, but make it when they can. Race weekends are an opportunity to ride and socialize, with woods full of cheering supporters as racers fly up and down the hills of Wisconsin.

If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about opportunities for students or to be a coach, please see lacrossemtb.com or contact lacrossemtb@gmail.com.