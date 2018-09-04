Riding the bus became more convenient for residents of La Crosse’s South Side neighborhoods Tuesday as the city’s Municipal Transit Utility debuted a community bus route to run every 30 minutes.
The circulator route is the first of its kind in La Crosse, said the city’s new transit manager Adam Lorentz, and builds on the city’s goals of making its transit more accessible. It runs from the Grand River Station, past Gundersen Health System, up Green Bay Street to the Village Shopping Center on Losey Boulevard, then back west past Jackson Plaza, the Dahl Family YMCA and the Main Street La Crosse Public Library before returning to the transit center.
“We’re going to be going both ways every 30 minutes, so if you’re going to go to a location you don’t need to wait that long for that second bus to come around, pick you up and bring you back around,” Lorentz said.
Council members Phil Ostrem and Barb Janssen joined Lorentz on the inaugural trip Tuesday.
“It’s just really exciting. It’s what our city needs,” Janssen said.
The route adds stops throughout the Powell-Poage-Hamilton, Holy Trinity Longfellow, Wiegent Hogan and Grandview Emerson neighborhoods, easily identifiable by blue and white signs. There are stops at the People’s Food Co-op, Festival Foods, La Crosse Public Library, Jackson Plaza and South Side Neighborhood Center, among others.
“I think it’s a great model for maybe even the north side and other areas of the city to create more of these specialized routes to encourage more ridership,” Janssen said.
The new route is the result of collaboration not only between the city’s MTU and the La Crosse Area Planning Committee, but also with the input of several neighborhood associations and local businesses such as Gundersen Health System.
“There’s a lot of neighborhoods on our South Side that didn’t have access to simple things such as medical care, food and recreation areas. This route will address all those needs,” Lorentz said.
While Lorentz’s main focus was on residents in those areas, he said big employers in the area like Gundersen were excited to see the ways it would benefit their employees.
“We spoke about reducing the carbon footprint and the environment; this is going to allow people at local businesses to be able to access the bus to go to lunch, to go to meetings downtown and be able to return back to their location in 30 minutes,” Lorentz said.
The route will be great for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood, said Ostrem, who is also a member of the neighborhood association. The neighborhood has been designated a food desert and efforts to attract grocery stores haven’t come to fruition.
“We have a lot of people who don’t have transportation in the neighborhood too. We have walkers and bikers. It’s a challenge,” Ostrem said. “The best thing we have to offer is Walgreens and that’s not exactly a grocery.”
That was one of the main considerations, Lorentz said, as they developed the route. Something as simple as a grocery run can be difficult without reliable transportation.
“A lot of us take that for granted, but in a neighborhood like that that didn’t have the resources to, now they have the Festival Foods and they also have the Co-op,” Lorentz said.
Getting the word out will be the challenge, Lorentz said; however, he’s confident that the buses will see riders once people know it’s there and easy to use.
“If we can just get people on the bus, they can see it,” Lorentz said.
The new route isn’t the only change coming to the city’s bus service. Plans are in the works for a phone app to allow bus riders to track buses in real time, as well as bringing in new buses to the MTU.
