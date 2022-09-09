La Crosse named 'best small college town' in state, fourth in nation

La Crosse is the best small college town in Wisconsin and among the best in the country, according to a new ranking from Preply, an online language learning company.

In Preply’s list of the best small college towns in the United States, La Crosse came in at No. 4 — the only Wisconsin city to crack the top 10.

The company noted La Crosse’s natural beauty, recreational opportunities, arts and culture, ease of transportation, safety and security, and low cost of living.

When recruiting students to UW-La Crosse, quality of life is a major consideration, says Corey Sjoquist, assistant vice chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment.

“In addition to the excellent educational experiences we offer, we know a significant reason students choose UWL is the greater La Crosse region,” Sjoquist says. “We’re fortunate to live in a place filled with so much beauty and so many opportunities. It makes it an easy decision for many students to become a UWL Eagle.”

In creating its list, Preply weighed a range of factors related to wallet friendliness, social environment and economic opportunities. Each category accounted for a third of the overall ranking.

The cities ranked above La Crosse, in descending order, are Ann Arbor, Michigan; St. Charles, Missouri; and Newark, Delaware.