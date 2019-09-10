The city of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission has narrowed candidates for the La Crosse police chief position down to four finalists, including three internal applicants.
Captains Shawn Kudron, Jason Melby and Daniel Kloss of the La Crosse Police Department, and Brian Bassett, deputy chief of police in Southfield, Mich., were named Tuesday as the finalists to replace former Chief Ron Tischer, who in July left La Crosse for a position in Arizona.
Interviews will be held Sept. 23-24 for the position.
