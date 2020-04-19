La Crosse native 3D printing face masks for the Navy

“What (the FDA has) done is they’ve said is as long as it’s in clinical evaluation, you can use it for emergency use,” he said.

The mask they’re making includes a MERV13 filter, a 3D printed frame, four rubber bands and a cloth patch, all of which are disinfected and carefully packaged in a plastic bags by people wearing masks and rubber gloves. While they’re not quite as good as the N95 masks used in hospitals, they’re not your typical homemade mask either.

“The type of mask that we’re making is beyond that. It’s kind of in between the N95 and home-sewn masks,” Jonas said.

The first shipment went out to naval shipyards in Hawaii and the group is working on getting them to the USNS Mercy and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“If they have to work and they can’t social distance like we need to do, the idea is that at least you have that to mitigate the spread,” Jonas said.

Jonas said if just one of the masks or face shields they put out keeps someone from getting sick, then it would be worth the effort.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.