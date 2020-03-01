La Crosse native puts focus on state's cultural history

When I moved here I went to MATC first for three years. And when I transferred (to UW-Madison) I was getting a degree in history and focusing on Mole Lake history. I ended up working at the Historical Society … in the microforms room. And the microforms room is the only place where you can access the Mole Lake Sokoagan Chippewa tribal archives, that archives project that my dad was involved with back in the 80s.

It was through the folks that I met at the historical society that I ended up applying to go to the library school.

You talk about the First Peoples’ principles of learning. How do those differ from other approaches to learning?

There's these different ways of thinking about the goals of education. It's holistic, reflective, reflective, experiential and relational, focused on connectedness, on reciprocal relationships and a sense of place.

Sometimes in classes here, I ask, “Have you ever been outside in a class?”

“No, we've never been out. This is the first time we've ever been outside.”

How are we creating these experiential learning opportunities that engage people with place, that connect people to place and think about their reciprocal relationships to place?