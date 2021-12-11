La Crosse native to host screening of his animated fantasy horror "The Spine of Night"

Writer, producer and director Philip Gelatt is set to return to his hometown of La Crosse this weekend for a screening of his new animated film, a fantasy horror with big name stars lending their vocal talents.

Gelatt was born and resided in La Crosse until graduating from Logan High School, leaving for college in 1998. Lead writer on the Netflix series "Love Death + Robots," Gelatt's credits also include writing on the video game "Rise of the Tomb Raider" and the TV mini series "One Minute Worlds." His new film, "The Spine of Night," debuted in major cities this fall but will screen at the Rivoli this weekend during a special premier event with a meet and greet Q & A session with Gelatt.

The film will play at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, with the meet and greet with Gelatt preceding Saturday's screening at 8:45 p.m.

"It means a ton to me, honestly," Gelatt says of sharing his film with the La Crosse community, where much of his family still lives. "First of all, I love and adore the Rivoli. It’s one of my favorite theaters anywhere in the country, so I’m particularly excited to have the film play there."

"This is a film for fans of fantasy films, of horror films, of weird stuff that exists off the beaten path," Gelatt continues. "It’s meant to be something strange, something that one does not see every day. It’s just such an honor to be able to share something like that with the community I grew up in."

Gelatt didn't know he would pursue filmmaking when he left for college, though he grew up in a household "steeped in film culture," with his parents both film aficionados.

"Like a lot of people my age, I grew up watching movies, almost constantly. I vividly remember spending my summers holed up in my parent’s basement watching movie after movie," Gelatt says.

Gelatt didn't initially think he had "the character" for the movie industry, viewing it as "an awful, hard competitive business." But he began an internship at a film company, reading "tons and tons" of screenplays," which provided an education on what goes into making a movie.

"At a certain point, I just thought I should try to write one of these things," Gelatt recalls. "So I did and that began the long journey to now."

His animated "The Spine of Night" is unrated but for an adult audience, heavily inspired by "Conan the Barbarian" and the animated science fantasy "Heavy Metal." Gelatt also found influence from writers like George R.R. Martin, Robert E. Howard and J.R.R. Tolkien. Indeed, a review under the film's trailer on YouTube states, "If 1981's Heavy Metal and 1977's The Hobbit had a baby, that baby would be The Spine of Night."

"I feel like there are so many visual possibilities, so many storytelling possibilities, in the realm of animation -- it’s good to push its boundaries occasionally by doing something with it that is adult in its themes and content," Gelatt says.

Stars voicing the film include Joe Manganiello, the first to sign on and a fan of dark fantasy.

"He was immediately struck by the film’s artistry and its brazen attitude," Gelatt says. "I believe his exact quote was something like, 'This film was made by crazy people and I want to work with crazy people.'"

Also starring is Lucy Lawless, who Gelatt grew up watching on classic shows "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Battlestar Galactica."

"Lucy Lawless was also simply fantastic," says Gelatt, who was initially "very intimidated" to be working with Lawless, who he so admired. "But she was so smart, so passionate, and so dedicated to getting her character right. I was completely blown away by her performance. Just a lovely person."

Abby Savage, who played inmate Gina Murphy on the popular show "Orange is the New Black," lent her vocal talents and served as sound designer on "The Spine of Night."

"A true double threat," Gelatt praises.

To view the film's trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuAo1CRGClc

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

