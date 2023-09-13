Two La Crosse natives — graduates from Logan High School exactly 10 years apart— will head up Oktoberfest’s two parades this year.

Jeffrey Hankey, a 1985 Logan graduate, has been named this year’s Maple Leaf Parade marshal, which will kick off Saturday, Sept. 30. Scott Hendrickson, a 1975 Logan grad, will lead the Torchlight Parade through La Crosse’s North Side on Thursday, Sept. 28. The two were introduced during an evening ceremony Wednesday at Copeland Park.

Hankey was told of his new role when two former parade marshals, Patti Lokken and Paul Stuhr, and his wife, Cindy, came to his house. He thought they were inquiring about the past parade marshal float he helped build or about the plans for a new past Oktoberfest Special Fester float. Instead, they told him he would be joining the parade marshal fold.

Hankey says he’s honored to be included in a group of whom he calls “exceptional humans.” He says he sees volunteer work as an easy way to help and do what he can for the community.

“I never would have guessed that I have done enough, or accomplished nearly enough, to even make it to a list of nominees for such a position of honor,” he says.

Hankey is no stranger to the Maple Leaf parade. He’s marched in Oktoberfest’s premiere parade every year since 1979, except 1991. That was the year he got engaged and needed to meet his in-laws at a family wedding held on parade day.

His other roles in the parade have usually been on the drumline — playing with the Cavaletts, Warriors, Logan High School Band, UW-La Crosse marching band, UW-L Alumni Band, Bagpipers and Wisconsin Tuba Marching Society. Hankey and his wife, Terri, have marched with the Oktoberfest Grenadiers since 2015.

And for 15 years Hankey marched in the Maple Leaf parade twice each year. After being in a unit at the front of the parade, he then headed back to the staging area to march the route again with the drumline of the popular UWL Alumni Band. He’s known to share his marching quads with young parade watchers, or even laying down on the pavement while playing for effect.

Hankey, who earned an associate degree and completed apprenticeships from Western Technical, has worked as a certified auto technician, as well as journeyman sheet metal worker and commercial electrician. He currently works in sales and HVAC design for Dakota Supply Group. In his spare time, he and his wife take Oktoberfest spirit to area parades, along with other events. The Hankeys also travel with the royal family to schools and nursing homes the week following Oktoberfest, with him playing drums.

“I always hope to bring something special to anyone attending our events,” Hankey explains. “I do everything I can to single out kids, grandmas, veterans, and special needs parade goers, to do a little part in making them feel included in the parade or events happening.”

In addition to parades, the Hankeys enjoy playing ball at Miracle Field at the YMCA in Onalaska and helping special needs children have fun at “Tanz fur Alle,” the Oktoberfest Special Fester Ball.

Hendrickson, who was born and raised on La Crosse’s northside, says he is “very excited and honored” to serve as the 2023 Torchlight Parade Marshal. He attended Franklin Elementary School and after graduating from Logan High, he attended UWL where he earned a Bachelor of Science in community health education in 1980.

Hendrickson left La Crosse following graduation to join the U.S. Army where he served as a medical service corps officer from 1980-2002. He earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Baylor University in 1989. His final Army assignment was chief operating officer of the hospital and clinics at Fort Riley Kansas.

When Hendrickson retired to La Crosse in 2006, he became a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, where he has helped build many homes, including three on the northside. He has been active at Trinity Lutheran Church where serves on the church’s council as treasurer.

Hendrickson has also been an active member of the Logan-Northside Neighborhood Association since 2018. He has volunteered for the American Red Cross’ Service to Armed Forces program since April 2019 and is a regular blood donor with the organization. Since 2021, he has been a member of the Joint Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Hendrickson says his focus on serving others in retirement remains as strong as it was during his professional career.

“Whether it be patients in the hospital or clinic, or by volunteering in the community, I find my volunteer time very rewarding,” he says. “I especially enjoy volunteering on the Habitat for Humanity construction team.”

Hendrickson says he and his wife, Pam Mueller, look forward to traditional Oktoberfest activities, such as Friday’s Tapping of the Golden Keg and enjoying music on the grounds.

“I look forward to riding in the Torchlight Parade,” he says. “I also can’t wait to visit schools and nursing homes the week after Oktoberfest, as well as attend other festivals next year.”

Hendrickson says while he has had the good fortune of attending Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, twice, he expects this year’s fest in La Crosse to be the most special.