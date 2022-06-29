La Crosse nonprofit looks to the future of climate change with energy conservation model

The Climate Alliance for the Common Good, a La Crosse-based nonprofit, is looking to the future of climate change with a new model of energy conservation.

Through a strategy called high value energy conservation, energy that would otherwise be wasted — either by being released into the atmosphere or pumped into the Mississippi River as hot water — can instead be used to heat and cool buildings. After being proposed and introduced by the climate alliance, this strategy was included in Wisconsin’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan released in April.

“This strategy is a win-win in that it saves money while reducing carbon emissions,” said Tom Schlesinger, board president of the Climate Alliance for the Common Good.

For example, only 33% of the energy needed to power fluorescent light bulbs is converted into light, while the remaining 66% is released as wasted heat. CEO John Madole said the excess energy produced by the Xcel Energy plant on French Island could heat and cool more than 7,000 homes in La Crosse.

By capturing this excess energy, fossil fuel usage could be reduced by 40-60%, Madole said. This strategy also reduces the amount of renewable energy sources necessary, further easing the transition away from fossil fuels.

A series of pipelines underlying a city or town would be used to pipe the wasted thermal heat energy and reroute it for heating and cooling purposes, Madole said. In addition to the micro-grid system, computers will constantly adjust energy flows in real-time to maximize efficiencies.

Although there are some upfront costs and logistics involved in installing a micro-grid and pipeline system, this strategy still has the opportunity to generate significant savings, Schlesinger said.

“If you don’t do the conservation first, then you might spend billions of dollars that you didn’t have to,” Madole said.

Although this model of energy conservation was included in the state’s clean energy plan, the Governor’s Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy will first need to secure funding from the state legislature. Several demonstration sites around Wisconsin will likely be set up to showcase the technology and the potential cost savings, Schlesinger said.

The Climate Alliance for the Common Good will now take on more of an advisory role as the state determines next steps regarding the energy model.

In addition to eliminating energy waste, the climate alliance also aims to engage the public on the subject of climate change.

“People are devising strategies for climate change, but no one’s trying to convince the public of the importance and the urgency of why this needs to be done, even though it requires behavior changes on their part,” Schlesinger said.

Despite changes to leadership and the organization’s name over time, the idea for the La Crosse-based company began more than 40 years ago, Madole said. It has several employees located in La Crosse, the Twin Cities and consulting scientists located around the world.

Madole also said La Crosse is the ideal sized community to implement these energy savings models, as opposed to a city like Minneapolis.

“Gundersen is the first medical center in the United States to be entirely to be carbon neutral and 100% renewable; that’s not an accident that it’s happening in La Crosse, because there are incredible people in the business community,” Madole said. “These things matter here.”

The organization is also working to increase education around high value energy conservation in the United States. This technology is more frequently seen in Europe, and many American engineers don’t have the same knowledge base, Schlesinger said.

“By itself, this is not the answer to climate change,” Schlesinger said. “But if you add it to all the other tools that we have at our disposal now, solar, wind and geothermal, and if you add energy efficiency, so that you just need less fossil fuel and less renewable fuel, it changes the equation.”

