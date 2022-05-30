La Crosse observances focus on sharing Memorial Day's true meaning with community

The La Crosse area featured multiple Memorial Day observances Monday to celebrate and honor the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

A parade organized by the La Crosse Memorial Day Association began at 9 a.m. and was followed by a service in Oak Grove Cemetery. The parade included Vietnam veterans, youth groups and around 30 military personnel from the 181st Infantry Brigade based at Fort McCoy. Local high school and middle school bands also performed in the parade.

For the organizers of the events and those in attendance, this year focused on bringing the "true meaning" of Memorial Day to the forefront.

Colonel Ronald "R.J." Hughes, commander of the 181st Infantry Brigade, spoke more about “refocusing the community” on Memorial Day in an address delivered during the service at Oak Grove Cemetery.

“So on this Memorial Day, if you truly want to honor the memories of our fallen service members, I challenge you to focus not on the traits that lead to war, but to live your life like they did, selflessly with love for all and a commitment to one another,” Hughes said at the service.

The service also included readings of the Gettysburg Address and General Logan’s Order, and firing of rifle volleys by the American Legion Post 52 rifle squad. The Central High School marching band presented performances of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "You’re a Grand Old Flag" at the service.

Ric Harned and Frank Doherty, two of the event organizers, said this Memorial Day was also about getting “back in” after two years of disrupted observances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got a great committee that’s been doing it for years, rain or shine,” Doherty said.

Other parades and observances were held in Onalaska, Holmen, La Crescent and West Salem, in addition to services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Mormon Coulee Park, Jewish Cemetery, French Island Cemetery, the Riverside Park band shelter, Field Mass Catholic Cemetery and Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

