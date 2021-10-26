La Crosse Officer Joel Miller named 95th Assembly District First Responder of the Year

The Wisconsin State Assembly is recognizing October 2021 as First Responders Appreciation Month by honoring first responders across the state with a Hometown Hero Award.

Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) selected Officer Joel Miller of the La Crosse Police Department to represent the 95th Assembly District.

Miller, with the department since 2006, has served as one of its first Neighborhood Resource Officers, the first Victims Services Officer, and the first Community Resource Officer.

“I am honored to recognize Officer Joel Miller with the Hometown Hero Award," Billings said. "He is truly representative of the best values and qualities we need for law enforcement officers and first responders in our community and communities across the state.

"Officer Miller has a wide variety of experience as a Community Resource Officer, Victim Services Officer, Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officer, and a liaison with behavior health specialists. Officer Miller is a caring individual in his job as he helps community members access the services and assistance that they need. He continues to go above and beyond the call of duty and increase his skills and knowledge in order to better serve our community.

“Thank you Officer Joel Miller, for your service and dedication to our community, and congratulations on being nominated and selected for the First Responder of the Year award for the 95th Assembly District.

