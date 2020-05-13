La Crosse officials aim to use federal COVID-19 funding for homeless community, child care

"Certainly there is a need to assist people living in shelter right now, because that is a very high-risk area for people to be," Gregerson said.

The dollars would specifically work to hire more case managers that assist individuals with locking down secure housing and prevent at-risk individuals from becoming homeless.

"One of the strangest things that we've seen at this point, is that funding has become available," but there is not enough staff to use the funds to help, said Kevin Burch with Catholic Charities.

"I just really appreciate the committee's consideration of this plan," said Julie McDermid with the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, who said there are more than 250 individuals experiencing homelessness in the La Crosse community right now.

"We're going to see a whole lot of households who might be in danger of eviction," in the wake of the pandemic, she added.