La Crosse officials aim to use federal COVID-19 funding for homeless community, child care

City officials are looking to use federal funding it received in the CARES Act stimulus package for La Crosse's homeless community, child-care efforts and more as it continues to battle COVID-19.
The funding distribution was unanimously approved by the Community Development Committee Tuesday evening.
"A lot has happened since we last met," said Caroline Gregerson, the Community Development administrator with the city. The last time the group met was in March, when it approved items such as lead abatement programs and housing rehabilitation applications.
The city received $518,988 from the federal government through Community Development Block Grants, which are usually dedicated to housing rehabilitation and development projects.
City staff mapped out the additional funding, dedicating it to different groups and efforts around the community that were suffering from the pandemic, and that fit the federal government's spending guidelines.
A total of $225,000 of the grant will be dedicated to helping the homeless community, by locking down secure, permanent housing for those who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.
It would also provide support for those in shelters during the quarantine, including support for someone who tested positive for coronavirus while sheltering.
"Certainly there is a need to assist people living in shelter right now, because that is a very high-risk area for people to be," Gregerson said.
The dollars would specifically work to hire more case managers that assist individuals with locking down secure housing and prevent at-risk individuals from becoming homeless.
"One of the strangest things that we've seen at this point, is that funding has become available," but there is not enough staff to use the funds to help, said Kevin Burch with Catholic Charities.
"I just really appreciate the committee's consideration of this plan," said Julie McDermid with the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, who said there are more than 250 individuals experiencing homelessness in the La Crosse community right now.
"We're going to see a whole lot of households who might be in danger of eviction," in the wake of the pandemic, she added.
In March, Gov. Tony Evers suspended all evictions and foreclosures during the emergency order. And in late April, the state suspended fees and penalties for tenants who missed rent until as late as August, but a rent freeze was never implemented by officials.
A total of $90,000 of the federal funding will also be dedicated to supporting child care in the city. The dollars would go to nonprofit organizations that provide child care in the community, ensuring that they could reopen safely and cover any losses they endured during the pandemic.
"Child care was in a crisis prior to COVID-19 and this has only increased the struggle," said Dr. Audra Wieser with the Parenting Place. "They were essential before the situation we are in right now, and they'll continue to be essential."
Child-care centers were deemed essential during Gov. Evers's shutdown, but many are experiencing low occupancy rates as the accessibility declines for parents who are now working-at-home or who aren't able to afford it because of job loss, though the need has increased because schools are closed.
A total of $174,000 will go toward filling the remaining small business relief grant requests, and $9,000 will go to expanding the Kane Street community garden, which is part of the city's victory garden effort.
The remaining $20,988 will pay for any support city staff may need in their efforts against the virus's impact.
Previous funds, from the 2019 CDBG federal grant, were also redirected to help with the COVID-19 efforts, with $150,000 supporting the first wave of small business relief grants, and $50,000 dedicated to supporting the homeless community.
This funding will need to be approved by the common council in June, and staff hopes to begin distributing it mid-June.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.