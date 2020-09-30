 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse officials ask for public's help to launch citizens policing oversight committee
0 comments
alert

La Crosse officials ask for public's help to launch citizens policing oversight committee

{{featured_button_text}}

Community members in La Crosse County are being invited to weigh-in on the possibility of a new citizens oversight board that would provide input on policing efforts in the community, in the wake of racial unrest during the summer.

A La Crosse County subcommittee is heading the initiative, and in partnering with the city of La Crosse and several other community partners, will host virtual listening sessions Oct. 6 at noon and 6 p.m. for community members to give input on the need and responsibilities the board might provide.

"The goal is to build trust and to strengthen the relationships between the police and our communities," the groups said in a statement.

Those with ideas for the possible citizens oversight board can email La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Chair Monica Kruse at mkruse@lacrossecounty.org; La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat at kabatt@cityoflacrosse.org; or La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council chair Joella Striebel at joella@ourwisconsinrev.com, before Oct. 6.

Those interested in participating in the virtual listening sessions can join through Microsoft Teams, a virtual group meeting platform, or by dialing in or viewing on Facebook Live.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on Surging Wisconsin COVID-19 Numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News