La Crosse officials ask for public's help to launch citizens policing oversight committee

Community members in La Crosse County are being invited to weigh-in on the possibility of a new citizens oversight board that would provide input on policing efforts in the community, in the wake of racial unrest during the summer.
A La Crosse County subcommittee is heading the initiative, and in partnering with the city of La Crosse and several other community partners, will host virtual listening sessions Oct. 6 at noon and 6 p.m. for community members to give input on the need and responsibilities the board might provide.
"The goal is to build trust and to strengthen the relationships between the police and our communities," the groups said in a statement.
Those with ideas for the possible citizens oversight board can email La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Chair Monica Kruse at mkruse@lacrossecounty.org; La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat at kabatt@cityoflacrosse.org; or La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council chair Joella Striebel at joella@ourwisconsinrev.com, before Oct. 6.
Those interested in participating in the virtual listening sessions can join through Microsoft Teams, a virtual group meeting platform, or by dialing in or viewing on Facebook Live.
