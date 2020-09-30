La Crosse officials ask for public's help to launch citizens policing oversight committee

To tune-in

To tune-in to the Oct. 6 virtual listening sessions on a citizen's policing oversight board, here's how:

Oct. 6, noon meeting

You can either join the Microsoft Teams meeting at bit.ly/36mhRv4, or you can call in at: +1 262-683-8848.

The conference ID is: 983 558 824#

Oct. 6, 6 p.m. meeting

You can either join the Microsoft Teams meeting at bit.ly/3jhhBkl, or by you can call in at: +1 262-683-8845.

The conference ID is: 864 022 908#

Both meetings will also be streamed on Facebook Live.