La Crosse officials discuss housing crisis and its relationship to racism in the city

"It's literally so hard for them. They're given a list, and there's not many names on that list," of landlords who will accept the voucher, Larsen said, and typically the properties are already being leased out.

"We've got to get over this stigma about affordable housing and about Section 8. And I would like to challenge our landlords to do more, because we definitely need it, we are in a crisis situation here in our area," Kabat said.

Other things contribute to discrimination against those looking to rent or own a home, including non-substantive background checks, or sometimes landlords will say they won't directly rent to a person of color.

But one renter said he thinks if given the chance, quality, affordable housing could be just the right move for someone to greatly improve their life.

"I've always said that there is a need for success stories to be shared in the community," said Randall Brown, with Coulee Continuum of Care and the city of La Crosse Housing Authority.

Brown said when he first moved to La Crosse he was homeless, but because of the resources in the city, now lives in an apartment and works with several groups. He said when he lived in New York and Milwaukee, he never faced the barriers to housing that people in La Crosse face.