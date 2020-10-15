La Crosse officials discuss housing crisis and its relationship to racism in the city

In a virtual town hall Wednesday night, La Crosse officials discussed the ways the city's housing is impacted by systemic racism and solutions to overcome longstanding barriers against people of color and minorities to find quality, affordable housing.
The event, titled "Homeownership, Rental Disparities and Homelessness in La Crosse," featured a panel of La Crosse professionals, officials and housing experts that fielded questions from the community on things like lending practices, rental discrimination, quality housing stock and more.
"The housing issue here, I would say, is a crisis," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
"We know that we've got systemic racism in housing, in lending and rental housing here," he said. "The first step is acknowledging that it exists and that you have a problem, and I think tonight obviously is one of those acknowledgments that we have to do better."
In La Crosse, with an aging housing stock, a large population of student rentals and an existing history of racist housing practices, often times the community's Black, Indigenous, Hmong and other minority groups find themselves facing discrimination when trying to find housing.
"Some of our families are larger families, and most of our families who are people of color, Indigenous, we tend to have multi-generations, grandparent, parent and child, living with them," said panelist Sherri Larsen with New Horizons Outreach Center and Shelter.
But often times, landlords and rental programs won't allow multi-generational living, and suggest the family separate.
"So they are forced to pay higher rents to landlords within the city, you know, $1,000, $1,200, $,1,500 — and there's usually one person working within that household, but in order to keep their families together, they have to choose," Larsen said.
Discrimination in housing can often look like turning someone down because of their low-income status, which is often, systematically, in individuals of color or minority groups.
Larsen, who works with those who often have housing insecurities, said she's experienced this discrimination in her own family.
"My daughter has a Section 8 voucher. However, she has to live in Minnesota, because there is nobody here that will take that voucher. So she has to live across the bridge from us," Larsen said.
Section 8 housing is a federally funded housing program, which provides rental assistance for low-income families, but in the city of La Crosse, the vouchers are often turned away by landlords.
"It's literally so hard for them. They're given a list, and there's not many names on that list," of landlords who will accept the voucher, Larsen said, and typically the properties are already being leased out.
"We've got to get over this stigma about affordable housing and about Section 8. And I would like to challenge our landlords to do more, because we definitely need it, we are in a crisis situation here in our area," Kabat said.
Other things contribute to discrimination against those looking to rent or own a home, including non-substantive background checks, or sometimes landlords will say they won't directly rent to a person of color.
But one renter said he thinks if given the chance, quality, affordable housing could be just the right move for someone to greatly improve their life.
"I've always said that there is a need for success stories to be shared in the community," said Randall Brown, with Coulee Continuum of Care and the city of La Crosse Housing Authority.
Brown said when he first moved to La Crosse he was homeless, but because of the resources in the city, now lives in an apartment and works with several groups. He said when he lived in New York and Milwaukee, he never faced the barriers to housing that people in La Crosse face.
"I would invite anyone to come into my apartment, and honestly the few people that have, they're kind of stunned," at how it looks and how he lives, Brown said.
But gaining access to any kind of housing is only one hurdle that Black, Indigenous, Hmong and other minority groups face in La Crosse — it's the quality of housing, too.
"We have families," Larsen said, "that have to pay those high, extravagant prices to stay within the city limits, but unfortunately some of those landlords are not known for taking care of or maintaining those units."
"We have had requests for assistance in getting heaters, and getting furnaces, and even water, working stove, working refrigerator. We've had folks that they're having holes in their floors, and they can't get out of those leases. So they're kind of forced to stay where they're at," Larsen said.
The mayor said this is partially because of a state law that recently changed, which no longer allows the city to do routine inspections on rental properties every five years.
"I know we have families, and especially with children, that are living in substandard housing that needs to be addressed, and we're just not able to get there proactively to do that," Kabat said.
Even more, renters who may have had trouble paying rent in the past or are fearful of facing more discrimination often don't feel comfortable requesting improvements or maintenance to their rental space.
"There's also that internalized fear," said panelist Fue Yang with Independent Living Resources, who said La Crosse has a lot of "slum lords" who neglect their properties.
"The fear of being pointed to as the troubled tenant," especially if there's already a fear of becoming homeless, Yang said, means asking for repairs is "the last thing they want to do."
"They feel like because their rent is not current or because they've had problems paying it in the past, they don't have the freedom to speak to a necessary need for repair," Brown said.
"The challenge it gets back to, we have an older housing stock here, we have a high demand, so our vacancy levels are relatively low, and it puts pressure on the prices and rents and the affordability. It just seems to get tougher and tougher each year," Kabat said.
But renting is only part of the story. Buying a home for minority groups in La Crosse is proving even more difficult.
In a study completed for La Crosse and Monroe Counties last year, it showed that two-thirds of white households own their homes, while just 12% or fewer Black residents are homeowners.
"I think that hundreds of years of systems not built for equality probably accounts for that," said Katie Tolokken, one of the panelists and a lender with Marine Credit Union.
In response to that study, the credit union began offering a program called "Finding Home," which offers 12-18 months of free financial literacy for people who don't qualify for traditional mortgages.
Several local lending institutions were part of the panel Wednesday, and spoke to internal work they're doing to help combat systemic racism that might inhibit them from giving people of color or other minorities home loans, like racial equity trainings for staff and programs that can be individually tailored to help first-time homeowners.
"I think while I can't change the past of that, what we can focus on is changing things for the future, trying to make the future better," Tolokken said.
"I really feel that education is the key to a lot of what's going on," said panelist Katy Wood with the Realtor's Association.
"There needs to be some work within," she said, "in order to get this education out there, there needs to be grants out there, there needs to be ways to make it affordable for a new buyer to buy a house."
It's a solution other panelists agreed on, that programs like La Crosse Promise, or help understanding that a lot of La Crosse's housing stock resides in floodplains and will require extra insurance, are all helpful educational tools — but they have to get into the right hands.
"I think it's important to think about representation, and when I say representation, there have been a lot of programs discussed, introduced, presented, that I was not aware of personally," Brown said.
"And when you're talking about making resources accessible, maybe something the financial institutions should consider is their outreach strategies and their marketing," Brown said, saying seeing someone who looks like him on advertisements or when he walks into city hall makes it that much more accessible to him because it builds a sense of trust.
The virtual town hall was one of a series put on by the city of La Crosse and other local partners, and the final event, a virtual workshop focused on Black youth in the community, will be held on Oct. 28.
