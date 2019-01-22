City officials are turning over every leaf when it comes to finding ways to make the fall leaf collection more efficient.
The Board of Public Works Tuesday directed Mayor Tim Kabat to work with city staff to come up with a plan on how to tackle leaf collection after complaints about the city service shook some trees last year.
“We’ll have to evaluate and balance the cleaning up of sewers and wrapping up street paving and all those other things that the council has said is a higher priority. What I’m hearing from council members and from the public is that leaf pickup is something we’ve got to do differently,” Kabat said.
Street superintendent Mike La Fleur, who oversees leaf collection, said the biggest holdup is lack of manpower.
Leaf collection season overlaps with the end of the road construction season, so his crews are focused on wrapping up street paving projects before the snow flies. At the same time, they’re the same crews in charge of plowing snow, and they use the same trucks.
“We’ve got street projects to finish through mid-November, and we prioritized that as more important for us to get a street project finished before the winter than pick up leaves,” La Fleur said. “What it amounts to is somewhere in the department, we end up short, and it’s leaf pick-up.”
They have eight leaf vacuum trucks, each of which requires two people to operate. A seasonal person can run the vacuum, but people need training to operate the trucks. La Fleur estimated about half of the seasonal employees quit because it’s hard work.
“It’s not as simple as just driving down the street and the leaves are right there. We spend a ton of time, especially in these areas where a lot of cars are parked, raking them out so we can pick them up,” La Fleur said.
They’re also at the mercy of the weather.
“This is all driven by Mother Nature. If all of a sudden they fall, we are swamped, and it seems to always happen right when we’re trying to wrap up projects,” La Fleur said. “I can understand why people are upset, because leaves do sit on their boulevard four to six weeks.”
The board discussed prioritizing leaf pick-up, as well as revamping the budget for seasonal employees for the street department to raise the pay from the current $12 or $13 to encourage them to stick out the leaf-collection season.
Kabat’s inclination is to go to a shorter, more intense window. Rather than having leaf collection begin the first week in October and run as long as possible – crews were out in January this year – he would prefer having more crews out for a shorter time.
That way they can avoid having leaves out on the curb for four weeks or more.
“I think as long as we stick to that and we can back that up, I think people will be understanding,” Kabat said.
The mayor likened it to brush pick-up in the spring.
He suggested looking into whether the city could bring in people from other departments and any other options and said he’ll bring back a plan in February.
