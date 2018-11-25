When council member Andrea Richmond was asked last year how much money the city had put into Badger-Hickey Park lately, she didn’t think it would be difficult to find out.
Instead it took several phone calls with three departments to figure it out.
“It’s very difficult to put your hands on the things you’re looking for,” Richmond said.
Richmond was among those who pushed for an outside audit last fall, saying it would allow the city to take a hard look at how it keeps track of its funds. The city hired Wipfli LLC of La Crosse last December, paying its financial analysts $30,000 to go over seven parks projects, including Trane All Abilities Park, Veterans Memorial Pool, Carroll Fields, Riverside Park, Powell Park and Poage Park.
The La Crosse Common Council will have a series of questions to answer next month when it gets together at a special meeting 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to discuss the Wipfli audit report, which was released last week.
“It’s for the public too. They want that information, and we shouldn’t have to make three phone calls to get the answer,” Richmond said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat initially opposed the audit, calling the council’s instructions too vague and duplicative of work already being done by the city’s Finance Department; however, he came around after the council better defined the questions it wanted Wipfli to answer.
Ultimately, he said, the concern was finding ways to make sure everyone, whether they are a council member, staff member or a regular citizen, understands how public funds are allocated, where the money is spent and what’s left over when a project is done.
That’s something he can absolutely get behind, he said.
“Let’s be open and transparent. Let’s get as much information out there as we can. Then people can get out and judge for themselves,” Kabat said.
As far as the overall process, Kabat believes the city’s policies are getting its projects done.
“I think it’s working pretty well the way it is now, but that’s not to say there won’t be some changes,” Kabat said. “I think it just depends on how folks view the overall management of the projects.”
The biggest question asked in the audit report was how the city should handle inconsistencies in the way it contracts professional services, especially when it comes to capital improvement projects like parks.
The parks department isn't required by law to formally request for proposals for things such as initial designs and sketches of projects the way it does when it comes to building those projects. However, the audit report recommends submitting a formal request for proposals or request for qualifications for those services.
“If professional services are intimately related with the capital improvement program, it is important that the professional services costs are in sync with the capital improvement program,” read the report.
The mayor acknowledged that there have been some public comments indicating not everyone feels the city does a good enough job getting multiple bids for professional services, saying, “There haven’t been as many firms engaging in public projects as some would like.”
He said that it will be up to the council if it wants to revamp city policy to require a formal process, but he was concerned it could slow projects down.
“As long as it was early enough in the process once a project was going to move forward so that it didn’t cause additional delays, I think, again, getting multiple bids or multiple estimates on those services is the right thing to do, and I think that’s typically what happens,” Kabat said.
The city has already started revamping the capital improvement program process, adding more information in the budget that goes through a series of public hearings in the late summer and early fall each year. This year’s 2019-2024 budget includes clearer delineations of where the money for each program comes from, as well as a description of each project.
“We’re contemplating some other improvements to the capital budget process so when a project is identified whether it’s in the comprehensive plan or neighborhood plan or parks strategic plan that there’s a much clearer link between that and when it gets in the capital budget,” Kabat said.
The report also questioned how the parks department shifts funds from one project to another. For example, it noted that funds designated for the Riverside Park bandstand project in 2002 and 2008 as part of an attempt to renovate the bandstand that fell through were reallocated to Poage Park in 2016 and Carroll Park in 2017. Both reallocations went through the Common Council and were approved.
Funds for the bandstand renovation currently underway were approved in the 2018 capital improvement budget.
The department is doing what a fiscally responsible organization should do, according to the mayor, by allocating unused funds for projects identified as priorities by the council.
If a project comes in under budget, it’s good to reallocate those funds toward another city project, as long as it’s approved by the La Crosse Common Council in its capital improvement program budget, he added.
“In my view, the council approves the capital budget with a certain dollar amount and says, ‘Go do it.’ If we’re able to improve the sort of financial tracking and progress report so people can see what’s going on, I think that will address most of the questions,” Kabat said.
“Whether or not we’re going to get into the details or the council will look at more broad authorization, we’ll find out in December,” the mayor said.
The report recommended eliminating the need for a second approval for “appropriation of funds” for projects approved in the capital improvement program budget, describing the process as redundant.
Richmond says she expects some changes to city processes when the council gets the chance to dig into the report.
In addition to the larger questions, the report recommended several tweaks to the way the city makes purchases, both large and small.
Wipfli recommended updating the 38-year-old equipment purchasing policy that requires formal approval for any equipment purchase more than $1,000, saying the council might want to increase the amount and give the department heads and finance department more latitude, while requiring Common Council approval for larger purchases.
It also recommended updating the policies regarding employees purchasing supplies and receiving reimbursement for those work expenses, with the city’s Finance Department overseeing the process, and requiring clear descriptions on invoices submitted to the city.
Overall, there weren’t any surprises, Kabat said, but it does serve as a reminder that the decades-old policies need updating and the money allocated in the 2019 budget to hire two additional analysts in the Finance Department will be well spent.
“The technology is there, so let’s start using the information that we have,” Richmond said.
