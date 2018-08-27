The city of La Crosse will add stop signs and curb bump-outs at six intersections surrounding Longfellow Middle School after the Board of Public Works on Monday voted in favor of the traffic calming measures.
La Crosse traffic engineer Matt Gallagher recommended the city use Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee funds to address concerns raised by Longfellow teachers at a Board of Public Works meeting last week that traffic was moving too fast along Denton and Redfield streets on either side of the school.
Teachers including Steve Korger, Jeanne Halderson and Liz Ramsay asked the city to consider four-way stops surrounding the school to allow the school’s 600-some students to safely cross the streets before and after school.
“We feel there shouldn’t be any traffic flow around Longfellow. This is not a traffic-flow neighborhood,” Korger said.
Their main concerns are the intersections at 20th and Denton streets and 20th and Redfield streets, which line up with the middle of the block where the school sits.
“The two areas that we’re talking about are labeled crosswalks that have those white lines, but that’s all they have. So it’s not clear to the drivers what is happening,” Halderson said.
Gallagher’s recommendations focused on preventing drivers from gaining speed before they reach the school, forcing them to stop at two stop signs before they reach it.
“The approach I took over the last week was not looking necessarily at individual intersections for analysis but rather adjusting the concerns the school had as looking at Denton Street and Redfield Street as corridors of traffic,” Gallagher said.
The city will add a stop sign on the southbound intersection of 20th and Denton, and switch the orientation of the two stop signs located at 21st and 22nd of Redfield, changing them from north-south stops to east-west to require drivers headed either way down Redfield Street to stop. It will also add four-way stops at the intersections of 21st and Denton streets and 22nd and Denton streets.
“We ended up with an all-way stop at 21st and Denton because if we don’t address it that way, we’d end up with a five- or six-block stretch from Green Bay to almost State Road where you’d have no stopping at all, and I certainly don’t want this to create any redistribution of traffic to another street that becomes a problem,” Gallagher said.
Those stop signs will go up within the next few weeks, he said.
The city will also add curb bump-outs at 20th and Denton and 20th and Redfield.
“It’d be something we design and bid out this winter, then build in the spring so then by next school year, it’d be done,” Gallagher said.
Meanwhile, the city will put up school-crossing signs and provide yellow pedestrian-crossing stanchions, which remind drivers to yield to pedestrians, for the school to place on those Denton and Redfield street crossings to warn drivers to watch out for children.
