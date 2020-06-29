La Crosse Oktoberfest celebrations cancelled for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 60th annual La Crosse Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19, officials announced Monday night.

The event, which was scheduled this year for Sept. 24-27, typically brings in tens of thousands of guests to downtown La Crosse to celebrate, and officials said it was a difficult and disappointing decision to cancel.

“It has become clear that we would not be able to host an Oktoberfest celebration this year in accordance with published guidelines,” officials said in a statement.

The fest officials said they were in discussion with local leaders and that they carefully reviewed the La Crosse County Health Department’s COVID Compass, which indicates that the area is at a severe risk for spread of the virus.

The next Oktoberfest is now scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021, where fest-goers can celebrate its 60th year.

“La Crosse Festivals will now turn our focus to finding other ways to spread Gemutlichkeit and provide support to our community through these difficult times,” officials wrote.

