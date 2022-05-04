La Crosse Omnium often stepping stone for professional cyclists

Bike racing is accessible in a way that many sports are not. Usually for a front row seat, even at an amateur level, you’re paying big bucks. 99% of bike races don’t charge, mainly because of the logistics of trying to force people to pay when the courses are so long and spread out.

Starting Friday night, the La Crosse community will have a chance to watch bike racing up close and personal. La Crosse is home to a 3-day stage race, called the La Crosse Omnium, that is a significant regional event, and has been a stepping stone for many professional cyclists.

One example, Matteo Jorgenson, is a current professional, racing for Movistar in Europe. Recently, on the cycling social media platform Strava he shared about the Omnium Time Trial, the first stage in the race.

“Such a brutal way to start a stage race. I actually remember suffering almost as much in my warm up as in the effort itself. Probably not the right strategy looking back.”

He joked that it might be his last GC win, which stands for General Classification and essentially means the winner of the entire event. Currently Jorgenson is training and preparing to follow up on his efforts in last year’s Giro d’Italia, a race on par with the Tour de France.

So what does the brutal time trial look like? An all-out race from the base of Bliss Road, right in front of Bluffside Bar, to the final parking lot in front of Grandad’s Bluff. If riders aren’t too crosseyed at the top they can see the flag when they finish.

To the average person, it probably sounds daunting to even ride a bike up the hill, but to cyclists it’s a chance to really test personal limits. Spectators can park at Alpine Inn and see the riders make the turn into Grandad’s park, with suffering on full display.

The fastest man and woman to the top will get custom 3d trophies of the hill, presented by event sponsor Coulee Bike Co.

On Saturday racers find their way out to a truly scenic race course in Chaseburg, sponsored by Freighthouse restaurant. A 13-mile loop with several rolling hills and a full bluff climb up Dodson Hollow will thoroughly work the riders over. The professional group will do a full 4 laps, gaining almost 5000 feet of elevation in the process.

Local cyclist Josh Shively recently tested it out and commented “I love the course!” It’s amazing what you can find when you get deep into rural areas around La Crosse - there are sheep farms, night crawlers for sale, houses with solar arrays setup just down from Amish farms. It’s incredible!"

The real cherry on top of the event is the criterium on Sunday. Sponsored by Explore La Crosse, this event is like NASCAR on bikes. Shoulder to shoulder at speeds averaging nearly 30 miles an hour, they say ‘rubbing is racing,’ and it is spectacular.

We set up a beer garden in Riverside Park, free to enter and open to the public from 11 am to 5 pm, along with bleachers, food trucks, and live announcing. The pace car will be a new Mustang Mach-E, showing how environmentally friendly it can be to drive a vehicle at the limit.

Bring your mom down to celebrate or sneak out of the house, either way, you’ll definitely want to come down and get out the high paced action.

The event is a fundraiser for ORA Trails, with all proceeds going to support ORA’s mission of building happy, healthy, and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences.

The event is further supported by Candlewood Suites, Dahl Automotive, Lindy’s Subs, 360 Real Estate, Zihi Training App, Fix It Sticks, Scratch Labs, Great Lakes Cheese, and Smith’s Bikes. See more at lacrosseomnium.com and oratrails.org.

