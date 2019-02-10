The digital age has taken teen relationship abuse to a new level: incessant, accusatory texts, revenge porn, cyberbullying. And just as concerning: Many adolescents see it as the norm.
“It’s almost common right now to look through each other’s phones or send 20 messages in row, asking ‘Where are you?’ ‘Who are you with?’” says New Horizons youth and family advocate Jen Scaccio.
On Saturday, hundreds of La Crosse residents joined the One Billion Rising: VDay global initiative to raise awareness of gender-based and teen dating violence, hosted by New Horizons, Essential Health, La Crosse Dance Centre and Valley View Mall, where the event was held. More than 15 organizations set up booths at the community call to action, inviting parents, adolescents and youths to educate themselves about risk factors and preventive measures while socializing, dancing and spreading the word in true generation Z fashion: posting on social media, #onebillionrising.
The One Billion Rising movement was born in 2012, founded by activist and “Vagina Monologues” playwright Eve Ensler, who started VDay in 1998 to address the prevalence of violence against cisgender women and members of the LGBTQA community.
One Billion Rising takes its name from the statistic that of the 7 billion people in the world, one in three females (more than one billion total) will be beaten or raped in her lifetime. The 2019 initiative, the largest in La Crosse’s history, placed an added focus on teen dating violence, which Scaccio says is an epidemic “much bigger than our community wants to think it is.”
“(The statistics) only include the teens that come forward,” Scaccio said. “Think of how many don’t.”
Taking part in One Billion Rising is “a no brainer” for New Horizons, Scaccio says, “giving teeth” to the organization’s drive to spread awareness.
“We’re really getting people to look at these tables and become aware of the plethora of resources that are available,” Scaccio said. In order to pull kids and teens in, organizers offered henna tattoos, face painting and a scavenger hunt for ages 12 to 19 with tasks such as taking a selfie by one of the informational booths or snapping a picture in front of a specific store. JCPenney donated the prize, a $320 necklace, and the activity also served to provide New Horizon’s with email addresses for the participants, in order to keep them abreast of rallies, programs and resources.
Starting proactive conversations on gender and dating violence early on is crucial, agree Isaiah Thomas, the new executive director for The Good Fight Community Center, and Chena Vang, youth coordinator for Ciab Siab. Vang brought along several of the youth program girls, age 11 to 18, to introduce them to concepts of healthy relationships.
“The biggest importance is just to talk about a problem that’s been taboo for so many years,” Vang said.
The event’s vibrant, social approach to dating violence was the right approach, said Jamie Mueller, a Holmen High School senior and one of eight members of PATCH, a program new to the Coulee Region that helps teens communicate with their health care providers, understand their medical privacy rights and empower them to take control of their health by scheduling appointments and advocating for their needs.
“Having this at the mall sneaks it in so they don’t feel attacked,” Mueller said of One Billion Rising. The warning signs can be subtle for those in her age group, Mueller noted, saying, “A lot of teens don’t notice it’s abuse until they get out of it or it’s too late.”
A fear of being dismissed, or judged, stops many college students from coming forward about abuse, says Jocelyn O’Neill, a UW-La Crosse violence prevention social work intern. Students may lose their sense of security being away from family and familiar resources and question where to turn when they experience sexual assault, stalking, emotional or physical abuse. Reaching out also means confronting the situation, when the last thing many victims want to do is relive the trauma.
“Don’t bottle it in,” O’Neill advised, “even if it’s just to get it off your chest. That trauma and fear won’t go away if you don’t seek help.”
Jo Hagen, volunteer and board member with The Center: 7 Rivers Connection, says LGBTQA teens are frequent targets of gender violence. Not only is acceptance still a struggle, there are added stresses that come with having a non-binary sexual orientation.
“It’s difficult dating as a teen, and on top of that being gay,” Hagen said. The center is a safe place for everyone, regardless of age or gender, she says, with the Nebula program designed for middle schoolers and Galaxy available to those in high school.
Sending a message of unity and inclusion, the La Crosse Dance Centre facilitated a flash mob during the last hour of the One Billion Rising event, set to “Break the Chain” by Tena Clark and Tim Heintz. Being performed at One Billion Rising gatherings around the globe, using the same jazz choreography by Debbie Allen, dancers and community members alike participated in the Valley View Mall performance.
La Crosse Dance Centre has participated for the past four years, and tap dancer Sidney Watski, 17, helped collect scavenger hunt forms pre-dance. The One Billion Rising initiative is imperative to empowering and educating teens, he says.
“When I go to school, I see people who this becomes normal for, even though it shouldn’t be,” Watski said. “No matter what happens, don’t think there’s a point when (organizations) will say ‘no.’ There’s always help available.”
