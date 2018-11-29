The La Crosse Community Foundation’s reversal of Giving Tuesday distributed thousands of dollars from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund to nonprofit agencies.
They, and the amounts they received, are:
- Coulee Council on Addictions — $1,000
- Freedom Honor Flight — $1,000
- La Crosse Public Education Foundation’s Random Acts of Kindness — $1,000
- Capable Canines of Wisconsin — $1,000
- Aptiv (formerly Riverfront) — $1,000
- The Parenting Place — $1,000
- Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Acorns to Oaks Program — $1,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region — $1,000
- La Crosse Jail Ministry — $1,000
- WAFER — $1,000
- New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers — $1,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse — $1,000
- Coulee Region Humane Society $3,000
- A Chance to Dance Foundation at Misty’s Dance Unlimited — $1,000 $1000
- St. Clare Health Mission — $1,000
- Boys & Girls Club Girls Wrestling Program — $1,000.
