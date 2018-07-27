The planners behind the Riverside North development just north of downtown La Crosse hope to have a master plan by the end of the year.
Blair Williams of Wired Properties, who was hired by the La Crosse Redevelopment Authority in May, told the RDA Thursday he will work with Rinka Chung Architects and Short Elliot Henderson to develop a plan that would create a new zoning code with input from potential investors.
“The idea is to create a process that’s easy to navigate. We’re telling the world what we want, and if they want to give us what we want to have, we want to make that as easy as possible,” Williams said.
It will include details on the parking standards, architecture standards, placement of buildings and some services, which will help the city turn the 35 acres of developable land in the heart of La Crosse into a destination for investment.
“It offers the investors predictability,” La Crosse city planner Jason Gilman said. “They don’t have that process where they come in with a lot of work and drawings and then get shot down by the planning commission.”
Williams has been meeting with stakeholders, including potential developers and other investors, to keep them involved, incorporating their feedback as they define the neighborhood.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, I think, to do some new community creation. If we can bring more of La Crosse into this, I think it can really have an impact,” Williams said.
The plan will complement the recently approved Hwy. 53 corridor plan, which incorporates pulse nodes of commercial and retail activity surrounded by residential development.
Williams’ vision includes active storefronts on the ground-level, particularly on street corners. He envisions more professional services, particularly those focused on all aspects health and wellness, which are growing markets that would stand apart from downtown La Crosse.
Things like restaurants would be more suitable closer to the riverfront, he said, and having some dedicated space for community programming would be ideal.
“We hope to infill a lot of the middle with residential, because we really want to have that stakeholder population,” Williams said.
Under the proposal, Rinka Chung will do much of the general planning, building design guidelines, signage and streetscapes, and some conceptual design work, including preliminary designs of green space. SEH will provide engineering analyses, including transportation, environmental and other aspects.
Williams intends to bring the plan back for approval by the RDA in December or January. After it’s finalized, the city will begin working on the architecture and engineering designs for the infrastructure in the development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This would have been a good site for the new La Crosse Center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.