{{featured_button_text}}

Drivers in La Crosse will have the chance to do a little giving while taking care of their parking fines this holiday season.

The La Crosse Parking Utility will accept nonperishable food items or winter clothing in lieu of dollars through Dec. 30, after new parking utility coordinator Greg Elsen got the go-ahead Monday from the Board of Public Works.

“We really just want to encourage the spirit of giving,” Elsen said. “This is one of the items that we feel is something we can do.”

The utility has met its budget projections for 2019, which puts it in a good position to be charitable, he said.

People can bring items — including food, new winter jackets, new gloves or hats, along with a receipt that shows what the item costs — to the La Crosse Police Department in City Hall, 400 La Crosse St. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

In exchange, offenders will get that dollar amount forgiven. For example, bringing in a hat and glove set you purchased for $15 and your receipt would clear the fine for the parking ticket you got yesterday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Board of Public Works member Gary Padesky gladly approved the program, saying, “I think it’s a great idea.”

It builds on the goal of the parking utility, Elsen said.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is just make parking a more pleasant experience for people in the city of La Crosse and people visiting us,” Elsen said.

+10 10 most crash-prone state highway intersections in La Crosse County

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.