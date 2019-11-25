Drivers in La Crosse will have the chance to do a little giving while taking care of their parking fines this holiday season.
The La Crosse Parking Utility will accept nonperishable food items or winter clothing in lieu of dollars through Dec. 30, after new parking utility coordinator Greg Elsen got the go-ahead Monday from the Board of Public Works.
“We really just want to encourage the spirit of giving,” Elsen said. “This is one of the items that we feel is something we can do.”
The utility has met its budget projections for 2019, which puts it in a good position to be charitable, he said.
People can bring items — including food, new winter jackets, new gloves or hats, along with a receipt that shows what the item costs — to the La Crosse Police Department in City Hall, 400 La Crosse St. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
In exchange, offenders will get that dollar amount forgiven. For example, bringing in a hat and glove set you purchased for $15 and your receipt would clear the fine for the parking ticket you got yesterday.
