“Today there’s 171 people locked up in the La Crosse County jail. About 10 percent are women,” Pastor Chris Crye told his listeners as he opened the cover on Next Chapter-La Crosse Tuesday night at the Myrick Park Center.
And if the former founding pastor of Neighborhood City Church in La Crosse has his way, his new effort will help save some from re-arrest when those people return to society.
The kickoff event that brought together people from around the Coulee Region featured Tierre Webster, executive director of the Rochester, Minn., branch of Next Chapter who oversees four adult transition homes and a teen center.
Webster described the program as one that comes alongside inmates to help them face the crushing weight of problems that confront them upon release.
“Most inmates are victims of trauma, and the goal is to go back upstream and find out what happened,” he said.
Webster added that after release, few inmates are connected to employment, food or medical assistance. “But the greatest issue is not being connected to Jesus Christ and a spiritual community,” he said.
According to the national average, nearly three-quarters of inmates released within a five-year period will re-offend. Noting this trend a decade ago, Wisconsin correction officials created a series of step-down initiatives for inmates looking to be released.
In 2009, Wisconsin became one of eight states to show a 9% decline in recidivism, or re-arrest, according to the National Reentry Resource Center.
But Next Chapter surpasses that figure through building relationships with the community and church, said Courtney Dugstad, program director for the Rochester branch. “Relationships work,” Dugstad said, noting that for people who finish the program, only 27% commit new crimes. “We work holistically and bring physical, emotional and spiritual healing to trauma,” she said.
Crye attributes the success of the program to breaking the destructive life-cycle. When released, offenders typically return to their old habits and old friends. “One inmate at the county jail told me that after his release, he’ll have three friends waiting at his door after he gets out,” Crye said after the event.
Next Chapter seeks to break the cycle through small covenant communities that provide a bridge through transitional housing and employment, as well as spiritual change.
You have free articles remaining.
Reflecting on his years of experience working with the inmate population, Crye emphasized the importance of a healthy environment for newly released offenders. And that requires help from local churches.
“The church needs to step up and do something,” Crye said. This could take the form of mentorship, financial aid or simply helping with cooking at the transitional home once its established.
Another key component of Next Chapter is that it’s voluntary, not court-ordered. Crye said that participants are initially given a room at a transitional housing facility and must sign a covenant that commits them to help maintain the house and look for employment. Beyond that, they are required to take part in a Bible study and affiliate with a church.
These are in keeping with Next Chapter’s three fundamental goals: to change individual and social identities and create purpose.
“Christ came to restore these three,” Crye said. “He’s foundational.”
Willie Perry of Rochester had been addicted to cocaine and jailed on drug charges but came to the kickoff to vouch for the program’s success.
“They did so much for me,” Perry said. “They don’t force you. If you want to stay and change your life, it’s a good place to be.” Perry actually turned down a work-release program, serving an additional eight months in jail in order to participate in Next Chapter.
When Crye first came to La Crosse in 1987 as youth pastor at Bethany Free Church, he recognized that even then, his calling might be elsewhere.
“Whenever I went on missions trips with the kids, I always wanted to go into the inner-city, Crye said. His involvement with social services gradually drew him closer to the city, but he would have to wait 14 years before making the move.
When he finally started Neighborhood City Church on Seventh Street in La Crosse in 2001 he encountered some surprises. “Diversity was my goal in starting Neighborhood Church,” he said, “But I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Crye said with a smile.
Crye described his 18 years with Neighborhood Church as an education. “The people were involved in a whole different lifestyle,” he said. While serving at the church, Crye began a prison visitation ministry and counseled several dozen people seeking to transition back into society.
Now as executive director of Next Chapter-La Crosse, Crye is searching for a suitable transitional home to either purchase or rent. He is also looking for churches and employers to provide support.
He can be reached at chris.crye@nextchapterlacrosse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.