La Crosse PD's racial demographics match city's, but that's not enough says chief

If all people know they are represented by members of the police department, it allows for better communication and understanding, Kudron said, which ultimately provides a better service.

“We are a service-oriented department, providing service and security and safety for the La Crosse community,” Kudron said.

As the department recruits officers, it works to be as welcoming as possible to candidates from all backgrounds while searching for the highest qualified individuals, he said. The department looks at it as a way to add diverse perspectives from all cultural backgrounds to fully understand the community they serve.

“It’s very important for officers who are serving the La Crosse community to be diverse and have diverse perspectives,” Kudron said.

If the department wants to take racism seriously, it shouldn’t be content with emulating the make-up of the city, Sletten said.

“Instead they would be actively hiring as many BIPOC people as it took to make it uncomfortable for officers to be racist in front of each other,” Sletten said.

Kudron agreed that those percentages aren’t enough. Diversity is something he looks at when finding the best, most-qualified person to fill open positions.