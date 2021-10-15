 Skip to main content
La Crosse pediatrician arrested for first degree sexual assault of a child

A Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician was booked in La Crosse County Jail on two counts of first degree sexaul assualt, with no bond.

Joseph Poterucha

Dr. Joseph Poterucha, 40, who practices at Mayo in La Crosse, was arrested Thursday, according to the La Crosse County Jail Inmate listing, and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. Poterucha is also part of Mayo's COVID team. 

A search for Poterucha on Mayo's website currently states "page not found."

The La Crosse Tribune has reached out to Mayo Clinic Health System for comment. 

This story will be updated with further information today.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

