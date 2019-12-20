La Crosse pet owners can now register animals online for 2020

Pet owners in the city of La Crosse will soon have to re-register their furry friends, as current licenses expire Dec. 31. This year, owners will be able to register pets online, as well as by mail or in person.

To register online, pet owners can go to PetData.com and enter their pet's information. You can register multiple pets at a time online.

Mail-in registration is still available and can be done by sending vaccine records and other documentation and your payments to City of La Crosse Animal Licensing, c/o PetData, P.O. Box 141929, Irving, TX 75014.

Registration also can be done in person at City Hall in La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St.

The deadline to register a pet is April 1.

