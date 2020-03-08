La Crosse Polar Plunge participants welcome warmer temps for Special Olympics fundraiser

With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s, Saturday morning’s Polar Plunge was more of a tepid plunge in comparison to previous years, though the enthusiasm of the more than 400 participants was far from lukewarm.
On its 22nd year, the Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin, has raised more than $20 million since its 1999 inception, with all proceeds funding 19 different sports for about 9,000 individuals statewide with cognitive disabilities.
The La Crosse event brought in $85,000 in 2019, and the 2020 donations were at $90,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
“We’re really hoping this gorgeous day will bring more people out,” said Kerry Gloede, city of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department recreation supervisor and Polar Plunge organizer. “It really warms my heart to see how many people come out every year.”
Held at Black River Beach for 2020 after several years at Pettibone Beach, Saturday’s Polar Plunge kicked off with a Buffalo Wild Wings eating competition before participants began shedding their coats and revving themselves up for a dart in the de-iced portion of the river.
Special Olympian Sara Schumacher, 36, set the tone for the event with a recitation of the Special Olympics Motto — “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt” — before taking the first dip alongside Mayor Tim Kabat.
“It was fantastic,” said Schumacher, a six-time plunger who competes, fittingly, in swimming. “For me it’s not that cold. I’m used to it.”
Following Schumacher, dozens of teams comprised of students, fraternity members and co-workers dashed into the river under divisions including the Super Plunge, where participants committed to at least two trips into the water, the Cool Schools Plunge, the Toss Your Boss Plunge and the Pee Wee Plunge.
Those who preferred to give their dollars from the comfort of dry land opted for the Too Chicken to Plunge alternative, offering financial and moral support sans shivering.
New this year, each group was invited to select its entry music, with song selections ranging from the epic “Chariots of Fire” to the boogie-tastic “Uptown Funk.” Many plunge participants chose to up the fun factor with coordinated ensembles, more than a few costumes couple dairy-country themed.
“In 22 years, we’ve seen a bit of everything,” says Gloede of plunging attire.
Gloede herself was gearing up to take the plunge early afternoon, teaming up with Father John Tiga Tiga of Tanzania, whom she met in a mission program. Currently based in Milwaukee, Tiga Tiga is no stranger to frigid temperatures but Gloede jokes explaining the concept of the Polar Plunge to him was a bit tricky.
“Trying to put it into words — I know he likes to try new things and what’s more Wisconsin that jumping into the river in March?” Gloede laughed.
Tiga Tiga was game for supporting the cause — “It’s good to get together for sports like this, this brings a lot of life to the community” he noted — though he understandably had a bit of reticence regarding the plunge itself.
“I’m excited. I do like the cold,” he said, before adding with a grin, “but not so much.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.