La Crosse police asks for public's help to locate missing person

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Hamud Faal, 25, was reported missing by his family Feb. 21. Faal was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, gray jeans and black-and-white Vans tennis shoes.

Faal’s family, friends and law enforcement have made several attempts to locate Faal with no success.

Anyone with information about Hamud’s whereabouts is asked to call police department's non-emergency at 608-782-7575. Citizens can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Phone tips can be submitted by downloading the Crime Stoppers app “P3."

