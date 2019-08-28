The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission determined who of the 12 applicants for police chief will make it to the next round in the interview process.
Interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin by the end of September and, if all goes well, a new chief could be selected as early as October, said Doug Happel, a member of the commission comprised of La Crosse citizens who were appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.
“We shared all of our collective thoughts (on the applicants, and) we have made a determination who to invite back for interviews,” Happel said, and noted that he was unable to disclose the number of remaining applicants.
“Two things need to happen from human resources, those people who have been asked back need to be contacted — and hopefully they will accept, because that’s also part of the process — and those people who were not invited back deserve the courtesy of being contacted as well,” before the commission can provide the names or even the number of applicants that remain to the media, Happel said.
Happel said successful candidates met stringent qualifications: a bachelor’s degree, and at least 10 years in law enforcement with five in progressive management. Commission members also took the area where the applicant served as well as the answers they provided in their applications into consideration.
“That’s really probably only about half the process, because the rest of it comes into reference checks, background checks and the answers that the people give to us in the interviews later next month,” Happel said.
The commission convened in the mayor’s conference room in City Hall to discuss their selection during a closed, nearly two-hour session, after a meeting between Mayor Tim Kabat and Interim Police Chief Rob Abraham.
Abraham announced he will not seek the position in a tweet earlier this month but stated there are “qualified and deserving internal candidates.” He noted in the tweet that it’s been 26 years since an internal candidate served as the city’s top cop.
The hunt for a new police chief began after former chief Ron Tischer left the department in July for a position in Arizona.
